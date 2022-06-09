WITH the wet, cold season upon us, residents are being reminded to keep on the lookout for mould growing both inside and outdoors.
Ultra Power Wash Wagga's Craig Jackson, who does mould removal, says while he comes across mould all year round, it thrives particularly in wet or moist environments and in areas that lack proper ventilation.
Advertisement
"Mould is a fungus, it's an organism from the same group that includes yeast and mushrooms," Mr Jackson said.
"Mould is virtually present everywhere both indoors and outdoors."
But while its description may not seem so harmless, spending too much time around mould can come with big health risks.
"Mould produces particles called spores which are carried in the air and may cause health problems if inhaled by people who are sensitive or allergic to them," Mr Jackson said.
For those who suffer from asthma, mould can bring on asthma attacks.
Mould exposure can also cause a runny or blocked nose, eye and skin irritation and sometimes wheezing,
According to NSW Health, while it is rare, people could also potentially develop a severe mould infection, usually in the lungs due to the inhalation of spores.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Mould has roots that it sends deep into the porous material," he said.
"We treat the concrete with a mixture of sodium hypochlorite (chlorine) soap.
"We pre-treat the area and then let the treatment go to work. After that, we used our hot water pressure cleaning machine to remove the dead mould spores."
On hard surfaces, mould can be somewhat of a hazard that residents should be mindful of.
"We find that this time of the year when it is wet and cold the [mould affected] concrete becomes really slippery," Mr Jackson said.
"We are having a lot of calls because people are slipping and hurting themselves whilst walking on these areas."
Residents can prevent mould growth by maintaining proper ventilation, particularly in cold, humid and wet areas, reducing humidity, limiting the number of fish tanks and indoor plants, limiting the use of unflued gas heaters, controlling moisture and dampness and repairing water leaks and plumbing problems.
Advertisement
If you or your family members suffer health problems after coming into contact with mould, contact your doctor.
In the case of a life-threatening emergency, phone 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.