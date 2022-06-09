The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga residents urged to watch out for mould during cold winter months

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 15 2022 - 9:01am, first published June 9 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOOK OUT: Residents told to look out for mould as the could weather proves to be the perfect environment for fungi growth. Picture: File

WITH the wet, cold season upon us, residents are being reminded to keep on the lookout for mould growing both inside and outdoors.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.