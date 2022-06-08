Service personnel and dignitaries travelled from near and far to mark the official re-opening of the heritage precinct at the Wagga RAAF Base on Wednesday.
The major attraction of the new-look precinct is a mural paying tribute to the Riverina's involvement in the Empire Air Training Scheme (EATS) during World War II.
Advertisement
RAAF Wing Commander Tony Wennerbom officiated the event and said with the precinct closed during COVID, its re-opening comes just as RAAF centenary commemorations draw to a close.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The EATS is significant to Wagga and the Riverina because so many towns were involved in it," Wing Commander Wennerbom said.
Aside from the mural, the new precinct also features a series of storyboards for each of the towns in the region involved in the scheme, and a plinth depicting all the towns across Australia that took part.
Wing Commander Wennerbom said during his involvement in the creation of the memorial, he learned that after WWII the government had a lot of military aircraft cut up and melted down for their metals.
"A whole history was lost as a result, particularly for the veterans, and it's sad they didn't really get an opportunity to remember," he said.
"So places like the Wagga base, which has aircraft on stands, and maintains them, are really important for the next generation.
"It's also particularly important for the airmen who train here at Wagga, because they get to see the history and understand the significance of what they're becoming involved with."
Wagga RSL Sub-branch president David Gardiner thanked all involved in the project, including both members of the public and defence personnel.
"Your efforts have produced a structure that will stand in memoriam for the generations to come," Mr Gardiner said.
"It will also be a reminder of the sacrifices made by our RAAF personnel during WWII, so that Australia remains free and we can enjoy the way of life we have today.
"I am very proud to have been a part of this project and it is one both the RAAF and the citizens of Wagga will be equally proud."
Painted by artist Sam Brooks, the mural depicts Squadron leader N. Parry AFC of Deniliquin and also includes 141 stars to represent the 141 aviators who lost their lives in the Riverina while training or supporting the EATS.
The mural also incorporates a map of the Riverina towns of Wagga, Cootamundra, Temora, Narrandera, Uranquinty and Deniliquin, highlighting their role in the scheme.
The project was funded through the federal government's Community Development Grants Program.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.