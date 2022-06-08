The Daily Advertiser

Historic Wagga Air Force precinct unveiled as RAAF centenary celebrations come to a close

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 8 2022 - 8:49am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HISTORIC DAY: Wing Commander Tony Wennerbom at the all-new RAAF Wagga Heritage Precinct on Wednesday. Picture: Andrew Mangelsdorf

Service personnel and dignitaries travelled from near and far to mark the official re-opening of the heritage precinct at the Wagga RAAF Base on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.