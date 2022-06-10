REACH for Training is a community-based Registered Training Organisation delivering nationally-recognised educational and training services to various communities and supporting more than 2,500 learners annually across Australia.
REACH's mission is to improve individual's lives and empower learners to build better communities through our focused and quality training and education which leads to job outcomes.
We support and deliver training to a diverse range of learners from various demographics and backgrounds, our primary focus is to support community learners who are identified as disadvantaged, long-term unemployed, refugees, including learners who have a disability/impairment and learners from ATSI backgrounds.
Australian governments are constantly investing in training and education to help bridge the gap of skill shortages in the labour market and enable existing workers to upskill themselves
NSW Skilling for Recovery
Hundreds of fee-free* training courses are now available for school leavers, young people and job seekers, as part of the NSW Government's Skilling for Recovery initiative.
As a registered training organisation, REACH for Training is offering the following courses through flexible face to face classroom training in our brand-new Wagga Campus. Evening classes are also available.
NSW Fee Free Traineeships
There's never been a better time to start a traineeship in NSW. The NSW Government is paying the course cost for 70,000 new traineeships - meaning trainees undertaking a government-funded traineeship course no longer face a student fee of up to $1000. Traineeships offer a great career pathway combining on-the-job training with formal study to give you the skills and experience employers are looking for. Traineeships generally take around one to two years and trainees earn a salary while they learn.
Traineeships combine work-based training with an employer and formal training from a registered training organisation.
Traineeships benefits: financial incentives for employers in the form of wage subsidies and hiring incentives, tax rebates, fee-free training*, tailored training to your workplace and provide professional development opportunities to your staff leading to job satisfaction.
Courses on offer:
Early Childhood Education and Care
Business
Leadership and Management
Individual Support (Ageing & Disability)
Community Services
Retail
Hospitality
*Eligibility criteria applies
Rod is smiling again after finding meaningful employment, with his mate Jacko by his side.
Rod experiences anxiety and suffers from a wrist injury. Finding suitable work was proving a challenge.
When CVGT Australia consultant Steph first met Rod, she noticed his biggest strength was his positive attitude to work.
Steph was excited by the challenge of finding something suited to Rod's personality and unique needs.
"Rod always came in with a smile on his face and was always happy to discuss different work options," she said.
"He has an open mind and happy to give new opportunities a go."
Steph helped Rod get work ready - assisting with resume writing, presentation and job interviewing skills.
Rod landed a job interview and was offered a position on the spot.
"I remember how his face lit up after the job interview," Steph said.
"He was already feeling so much better about himself just because he had been offered a job."
Rod's employer has been understanding about his personal circumstances, agreeing to let him bring his dog, a Jack Russell named Jacko, to work.
And Rod couldn't be happier.
The girls at CVGT are the best, they've helped me through some difficult times, and I appreciate everything they do- CVGT client Rod
"The girls at CVGT are the best, they've helped me through some difficult times, and I appreciate everything they do," Rod says.
"Having Jacko with me at work is awesome."
Rod's manager, Gary, is happy to have Rod and Jacko on board, and he is pleased with the results of employing staff through CVGT Australia.
"I've been really happy working with CVGT - they have been great to deal with," Gary says.
"I've had a lot of success with the applicants that have been put forward - I have worked with other employment agencies in the past who couldn't meet our needs."
The team at CVGT Australia believe every person deserves the opportunity to fulfil their potential.
If you're a person with a disability or living with a long-term injury or health condition, the free service can help you to find work.
The CVGT team work hard to match people with the right employer, then provide follow-up support to ensure the relationship is a success.
By employing someone through CVGT Australia, your business may be eligible for a wage subsidy.