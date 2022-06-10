Results-focused training Advertising Feature

Job ready: There are a range of fee-free courses on offer at REACH for Training. REACH aims to provide training and education which prepares learners well for the workforces and assists them in gaining employment. Photo: Shutterstock

REACH for Training is a community-based Registered Training Organisation delivering nationally-recognised educational and training services to various communities and supporting more than 2,500 learners annually across Australia.

REACH's mission is to improve individual's lives and empower learners to build better communities through our focused and quality training and education which leads to job outcomes.



We support and deliver training to a diverse range of learners from various demographics and backgrounds, our primary focus is to support community learners who are identified as disadvantaged, long-term unemployed, refugees, including learners who have a disability/impairment and learners from ATSI backgrounds.

Australian governments are constantly investing in training and education to help bridge the gap of skill shortages in the labour market and enable existing workers to upskill themselves

NSW Skilling for Recovery

Hundreds of fee-free* training courses are now available for school leavers, young people and job seekers, as part of the NSW Government's Skilling for Recovery initiative.

As a registered training organisation, REACH for Training is offering the following courses through flexible face to face classroom training in our brand-new Wagga Campus. Evening classes are also available.



NSW Fee Free Traineeships

There's never been a better time to start a traineeship in NSW. The NSW Government is paying the course cost for 70,000 new traineeships - meaning trainees undertaking a government-funded traineeship course no longer face a student fee of up to $1000. Traineeships offer a great career pathway combining on-the-job training with formal study to give you the skills and experience employers are looking for. Traineeships generally take around one to two years and trainees earn a salary while they learn.

Traineeships combine work-based training with an employer and formal training from a registered training organisation.

Traineeships benefits: financial incentives for employers in the form of wage subsidies and hiring incentives, tax rebates, fee-free training*, tailored training to your workplace and provide professional development opportunities to your staff leading to job satisfaction.



Courses on offer:

Early Childhood Education and Care

Business

Leadership and Management

Individual Support (Ageing & Disability)

Community Services

Retail

Hospitality