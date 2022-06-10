Charles Sturt advantage Advertising Feature

Every parent knows that given the opportunity, their child can shine.

And as Australia's largest regional university, Charles Sturt University knows that when your child fills their potential they'll go on to help communities grow and flourish.

That's why we introduced the Charles Sturt Advantage early offer program.



With the Charles Sturt Advantage, eligible students can get a guaranteed spot in one of our university courses before they sit their final high school exams.

Sydney mother, Nicole Payne, was delighted when her daughter, Sarah, received an offer to study a Bachelor of Veterinary Technology at Charles Sturt's Wagga Wagga campus through the program.

"Sarah has never wavered from what she wanted to do," Nicole said.



"The fact she got an offer before she has even finished Year 12 is just so exciting for her."



The Charles Sturt Advantage early offer program considers a student's Year 11 results together with their soft skills - things like empathy, resilience and commitment to making this world a world worth living in.



Soft skills are skills for the future, valued more and more by savvy employers looking to hire university graduates.

Applying for the Charles Sturt Advantage program is easy and last year we made almost 4,000 early offers.

"It was such an easy process," Nicole said.



"Sarah never had to ask me any questions and she put the application all together herself.



"It must have been very simple because she did the application the same night that we spoke about it.

"She will get a lot from being out there.



"New friends, new mindset, kids who have the same type of mentality.



"She is just beside herself; she is so happy.

"I would 100 per cent recommend the Charles Sturt Advantage early-offer program.



"If your child knows what course they want to study and it is available through the program, they should absolutely apply."

When your child studies with Charles Sturt University, they'll also benefit from hands-on learning, flexible study options and connections to industry that bring real-world experience.



That's why Charles Sturt is the number one university in Australia for grads who get jobs according to the QILT Graduate Outcomes Survey 2021.

With applications for the next round of Charles Sturt Advantage early offer program closing on 24 June, now is the time to apply.