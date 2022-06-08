Letters: Pro Patria Centre tour reveals caring vision

Anyway, on to Albanese. The trips he has taken, Norman, is to restore the lost art of Australian international diplomacy. Straight after he had the election in the bag, flying up to Tokyo to shore up the alliance of democratic nations against the provocations of a militant China. And at the time of writing, winging his way in his nice batik shirt bringing home the bacon of better trade with Indonesia. No boozy photos with the lads - just a developing statesman out to make a difference in our neighbourhood of the Indo-Pacific region concerned with the impositions of a hungry, fascist China.