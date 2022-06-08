A PITCHING masterclass from Josh Shaw helped Brahman Bulls upset Red Sox in A grade Wagga baseball.
The second round of the split A and B grade Wagga Baseball competitions resulted in both triumph as well as upset on Sunday.
The Bulls managed to come away with a 5-3 upset over Red Sox in A grade.
It was a pitching masterclass from Shaw, throwing six strikeouts for the game.
It was reinforced with consistent run support, with the Bulls scoring in four out of five innings.
Shaw also had a strong day with the bat, reaching base in all three of his plate appearances.
In B grade, Jackals Black took a 17-10 win over Giants Cream.
The Jackals managed to get ahead early in the game, scoring 10 runs in the top of the first inning.
They built on this early lead throughout the game, finishing with the comfortable 17-10 score line.
A notable appearance from Ben Hunter saw him reach base in all three of his plate appearances, as well as having a good day in the field, turning an unassisted double play at first base.
Wagga Baseball has a general bye this weekend for the June long weekend and will return on June 19.
It will see A grade's Giants Orange looking for redemption against the Brahman Bulls after their first loss of the season, whilst Giants Cream will take on B grade favourites, Jackals Red.
