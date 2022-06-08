WORKERS across the public services sector united outside of Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr's office on Wednesday as fears of having to decide between which bills they will be able to pay grow.
A 24-hour statewide strike led by the Public Services Association (PSA) and a morning rally in Wagga will hopefully secure a 5.4 per cent wage increase from the NSW Government if the union gets its way.
PSA delegate at youth justice Suzi Evans said a thanks from the government is not going to cut it as members are facing serious struggles due to inflation.
"For a lot of members here from youth justice they're giving up a days pay to be here, which will be in their next pay packet, they'll be making a decision as to whether they will be paying their electricity bill or their gas bill, whether their kids will get to play sport or whether they will buy a new jumper," she said.
Ms Evans said dire circumstances across the sector in terms of wages have been occurring for years now and the government's recent 3.5 per cent wage increase from a 2.5 increase is not enough.
"Youth justice members have turned up every day of the pandemic, we've turned up every day for our young people to help them achieve good outcomes," she said.
"We've been thanked by the government but thanks isn't going to cut it. Inflation is at 5.1 per cent, we've just had another interest rate increase - our members need to buy groceries, they need to get their kids to school, they need to pay their mortgages, utility rates have gone through the roof, we just need a cost of living increase in our pay."
Dr McGirr was away during the time of the rally but has previously given his support to the campaign.
PSA central councillor Glenn Elliott-Rudder said they are aware of Dr McGirr's support, but gathered on Wednesday to show the government that public service workers need to be rewarded for the work they have done throughout the pandemic and throughout the floods and fires.
"It has been the public service workers that the community has turned to in times of crisis and it's time that is rewarded," he said.
"We also know that the cost of living is sky-rocketing and a 2.5 per cent wages cap is not enough, we are asking for a 5.4 per cent."
The best possible outcome would be that the government accepts the claim and grants the 5.4 per cent increase.
"It would be a big morale boost for public sector workers," Mr Elliot-Rudder said.
"The last 2.5 years have been very hard, many places haven't been able to close- many workers here today [Wednesday] haven't been able to work from home because they're front line workers- such as in prisons, child protection or in the court system.
"We've heard the premier say that we are heroes, well it's time they reward the "heroes" in a practical sense with a pay rise. Those words ultimately mean nothing."
Mr Elliot-Rudder said with a state election coming up in 10-months' time, if people feel the government isn't listening to them it will be reflected at the ballot box.
PSA Union member Shane Elliot said the request the union is asking is not 'unusual'.
"The last announcement [the government made]a couple of days ago was absolutely disrespectful, offering some percentages to some people, offering $3,000 to other people, it is wrong," he said.
"I've had more support from people who don't work in the public sector, they are angry on your behalf."
NSW Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean has rebuked the industrial action by the PSA.
"Our public servants have just received the biggest public sector pay increase anywhere in the nation- this is not about pay, this is not about conditions, this is about politics," he said.
NSW premier Dominic Perrottet said while the unions are only sticking up for their members, everyone is facing challenging times which require a responsible approach from the government.
"A 3 per cent pay increase is more than anywhere else in the country and it's twice as much as in Victoria," he said.
"When you're working through budgets, which are naturally under pressure after going through a pandemic, it's important that we prioritise those needs."
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
