PRO Patria Centre members were ecstatic to welcome the NSW Governor Margaret Beazley to their facility on Tuesday.
Ms Beazley spent an hour speaking with Pro Patria Centre board member Jason Frost, learning about the centre's ambitions, its medical services and how it is run, which is through the hard work of volunteers.
The centre, which is located at the old Carmelite Monastery site, aims to improve the health and well-being of current and former defence force members and their families.
Mr Frost said the visit was a "last minute" thing.
"I guess we've been calling out for support for a while now," he said.
"It's good to see that federal support come down to a small community. I think it's fantastic."
Mr Frost said while he is hopeful the visit may entice state or federal funding, bringing awareness to the centre and its purpose is more than a win to him.
"I'm always hopeful," he said. "But it comes down to more awareness than anything else, we've got new services available and we have guys receiving treatment that is effective."
Mr Frost said his meeting with the governor was "really good".
"Just to show her some of the services that are now available to veterans and first responders and to actually talk about the people who are falling through the cracks, who are often forgotten about," he said.
Pro Patria Centre board secretary Alan Lean said the goal of the visit was to put emphasis on the fact it is a treatment centre, not a referral centre.
"This is where people come to get better, so the governor had the opportunity to see some of the equipment we have ready for when we launch it," he said.
"What's been happening historically is veterans have not been receiving this kind of support, that's why there is now a royal commission investigating why so many are now committing suicide or living on edge of committing suicide."
If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Open Arms on 1800 011 046.
