Immerse yourself in a life of comfort, style and elegance with this modern home on a 700-square-metre block.
Whether you're dreaming of securing your very first property, a spacious family abode or a quality investment in a desirable location, it's hard to go past 41 Jumbuck Drive.
The home provides a separate formal living area with an open-plan family and dining area.
The sleek, gourmet kitchen has ample cupboard space and Smeg stainless-steel appliances.
There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The main bedroom boasts a walk-in robe and ensuite while all the other bedrooms are generous in size and offer built-in robes.
Year-round comfort is assured with ducted heating and refrigerated cooling throughout.
Outside, the home is completely landscaped and boasts an alfresco area which overlooks the expansive lawn area and double garden shed at the rear of the property.
There's internal access to the home through the double garage and drive-through access to the backyard.
The home is currently tenanted until September 16 with a rental return of $580 per week.
Situated in the ever-popular location of Gobbagombalin within walking distance to parks, bus stops and local walking tracks.
