FOUR different Wagga schools will be off to Sydney next month for the state finals of the Football NSW Futsal Schools Championships.
The success was shared around at last week's regional qualifiers in Wagga with five different schools taking out the 10 divisions.
The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) led the way with four wins, under 10 girls, 13s girls, open girls and under 10 boys.
Kildare Catholic College (14s girls & 16s girls), Wagga Christian College (13s boys & opens boys) and Mater Dei Catholic College (14s boys) also won their way through to the finals at Hawkesbury.
Lyneham High School took out the 16s boys.
The competition was played over three days last week and Wagga Futsal's Sam Gray was thrilled to see so many kids turning out to play.
"We had about 500 kids over the three days. It was great fun," Gray said.
"We had teams from Lyneham, Albury, Tumut, Young.
"Just to see so many youngsters playing the game was brilliant. Monday was the primary schools and it was deafening. The kids were singing and cheering, it was really good."
Gray said the overall standard of futsal was good.
"Obviously primary schools, they're still learning the game, there was a couple of good teams but 14s, 16s and opens, the standard was really good," he said.
"A lot of Futsal players from Wagga, with such a high population of kids that we have, they've gone out and got involved.
"It was good, in the boys opens, it was really good to see boys from all different teams playing together for their school. TRAC's team had five different teams in it, Kildare's team was the same, Mater Dei's team was the same. It was really quite enjoyable to watch and be part of.
"At the end of the day, it's about growing the game here and giving school kids access to the game.
"Our next step has got to be running coaching sessions for the kids in school. They can't get out and play sport at moment because of the weather so if they give Wagga Futsal a call, we're quite happy to go in and run sessions for them."
Wagga Futsal is already looking to create a Wagga Futsal Schools Cup later in the year.
U10 girls: The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) 1; Wagga Christian College 2
U10 boys: TRAC 1; Wagga Christian College 2
U13 girls: TRAC 1; Wagga Christian College 2
U13 boys: Wagga Christian College 1; TRAC 2
U14 girls: Kildare Catholic College 1; Sacred Heart Central School 2
U14 boys: Mater Dei Catholic College 1; Kildare Catholic College 2
U16 girls: Kildare Catholic College 1; Mater Dei Catholic College 2
U16 boys: Lyneham High School 1; Young High School 2
Opens girls: TRAC 1; Mater Dei Catholic College 2
Opens boys: Wagga Christian College 1; Young High School 2
