Like many people, I've thought long and hard about the success of the Greens, the teal Independents and Labor's victory at the recent federal election.
I've also thought about Peter Dutton becoming Liberal leader and Barnaby Joyce losing the Nationals leadership to David Littleproud, but there is only space today for one topic.
While Labor picked up enough seats to govern in its own right, the real surprise of the May 21 election was the success of the Greens and the 'teal' independents.
It is the success of those two groups that I'll focus on today.
Of course, some of the Greens and teals' success would have been due to their policies, particularly action to combat climate change and the need for an ICAC-like integrity commission. The Greens also campaigned hard on free education at all levels, and housing availability.
But there are other reasons. For example, "Voters' disenchanted with the cynical politics of the main parties were ripe for conversion. They just needed someone to knock on their door and listen", wrote Tori Shepherd in The Conversation. Is she right? Let's have a look at the evidence to find out.
Professor Susan Harris Rimmer, the director of Griffith University's policy innovation hub, says she's not surprised by the success of the Greens and the teals.
She lives in the Queensland seat of Griffith, where Labor's Terri Butler was ousted by the Greens' Max Chandler-Mather.
"Max came to my house three or four times," Rimmer says. "He's at the Mount Gravatt markets, saying hello to everyone."
The Greens' "never-ending door-knocking campaign" in inner-city Brisbane delivered them three new seats in the House of Representatives.
And they didn't just knock on doors. Candidates and an army of volunteers delivered care packages during COVID and helped clean up after the floods.
"All politics is local, all the time," says Rimmer. "You're going to like the people who've come to your house and helped you lift the garbage off your lawn, help with your flood damage."
Rimmer says "human interaction" is what will change people's votes, but "Both major parties rolled out a 'business as usual' campaign, focusing on marginal seats without thinking to themselves that the pandemic, the bushfires and the floods changed people fundamentally."
A former Labor strategist and director of the lobbying firm RedBridge Group, Kos Samaras, who worked with Climate 200 and the "Voices for" independents, has a brutal take on what changed for the major parties.
"There's a strong perception now that the major parties are perpetuating a scam," he says.
Let's now look at the success of the teal independents.
Where did they come from?
In 2013, the "Voices for" Indi movement held a series of kitchen-table conversations to find out what the Victorian community wanted.
They put forward Cathy McGowan against the Liberal party's Sophie Mirabella. McGowan won, and again in 2016. She was replaced by Helen Haines, who has just retained the seat.
There are now dozens of "Voices for" groups across Australia.
Many of them received funding from Simon Holmes à Court's Climate 200.
All this didn't happen in a vacuum. Samaras tells Guardian Australia that the teals and Greens used research to work out which conversations they needed to be having, and with whom.
Instead of relying on a preconceived notion of the demographics of a seat, he says, the data gave them a broader insight.
For example, people thought of Kooyong as a conservative seat, but it has the highest proportion of 18 to 24 year olds of any seat in Victoria.
The pandemic also speeded up the shift of tree changers and sea changers into different seats, he says, but it also slowed down the movement of younger people. Seats gentrified or became home to more young people or renters.
Samaras says people have a "real hunger" to have a member who represents them, and they "think the major parties don't".
He points to the success of the local deputy mayor and Vietnamese refugee Dai Le in Fowler, who defeated high-profile former ALP senator Kristina Keneally, who had been parachuted into the seat.
So, as the Greens and teals demonstrate, if you engage with the voters, you are more likely to be successful.
