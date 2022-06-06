The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion

What accounts for the electoral success of the Greens and teals? | Ray's Reasoning

By Ray Goodlass
Updated June 6 2022 - 6:04am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REAL ISSUES: Teal Independents, such as Zoe Daniel, and the Greens used research to work out which conversations they needed to be having during the federal election campaign. Picture: Shutterstock

Like many people, I've thought long and hard about the success of the Greens, the teal Independents and Labor's victory at the recent federal election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.