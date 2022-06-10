In touch with your world Advertising Feature

MOBILITY: A scooter, walking frame or electric wheelchair are the keys to your continued mobility, and essential to give you the freedom to visit friends and family on a regular basis. Photo: Shutterstock

Getting a mobility scooter can be an adventure or one big headache.



If you are the type of person who relishes homework before putting your dollars on the counter, you could be a long time doing so, and you and the salesman may be in need of more than a scooter by the time you have finished.

If you are in the tribe my 80-year-old dad belongs to i.e. the impulse buying club, then prepare for some disastrous consequences, or ... it could go swimmingly just like his purchase did.

My dad was struggling to get around after a few faceplants in the garden and a stomping of cockroaches in the kitchen. Broken bones in several strategic places ensued and they healed slowly.



This made him move out of the armchair very reluctantly.

After his latest fall, the walker became his good mate, but he couldn't go far before being so puffed he had to camp out on the footpath for a while, to get enough breath to struggle home again. So his world and confidence shrank.

Not happy with that, he decided something had to be done, and so to the homework.



Mobility aids, including electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters provide people with limited mobility greater independence and self-reliance. Both of these options allow the user to undertake numerous daily activities, such as heading to the shops or visiting friends and family.

Here are just a few of the factors the salesman thought we should consider.



Mobility scooter



Mobility scooters are designed for people who may be fairly mobile around the home, but who find it difficult to walk long distances. There are a wide range of scooters available, from smaller models that can fit into the boot of a car, through to heavy duty mobility scooters that are able to navigate steep hills and travel long distances on a single charge.

Electric wheelchairs



An electric wheelchair's smaller turning circle means they are more suited for use indoors. And if you're using it at home, chances are you'll spend a great deal of time on it, because of it's many comfortable seating options, including by reclining the backrest and raising or lowering the foot rest.

Operation and manoeuvrability - electric wheelchairs are operated using a joystick mounted on the armrest, requiring less upper body mobility to control. Mobility scooters are operated using a tiller handle and will require both hands to steer and control.

Speed and distance - If distance is a concern, a mobility scooter may be a preferable option. A robust mobility scooter can travel at speeds of up to 10km/h and distances of up to 50km on a single charge.



