Build a healthy way of life

The health news is still not great for our men and boys, but the good fight is ongoing.

The theme of Men's Health Week 2022 is Building Healthy Environments for Men and Boys - focusing on creating physically, mentally and emotionally healthy environments in the home, workplace and social settings.

We know some of the issues around men's health, and improvement comes down to being active, getting enough sleep, walking each day, and eating sensibly. Creating a healthy environment is within the bounds of possibility, where Aussie men and boys can talk about health through enjoyable and fun activities.

FATHERING

Research shows that committed and responsible fathering during infancy and early childhood contributes to curiosity, emotional security, maths and verbal skills. It's time to celebrate being a dad, having a dad, and talking openly and at length.

FAMILY

Getting your five to seven servings of fruit and veggies is as simple as a glass of orange juice, one potato, one big carrot, half an avocado and a pear a day. - Centre for Male Health

This Men's Health Week, you can help celebrate your family's achievements and have conversations that will lead to better health, more happiness, and a better understanding of each other.

FRIENDS

There are many opportunities to create new friendships and build on old ones. Help foster a healthy environment for the guys and girls that you count on as friends. Catch up, see a movie or take a trip together.

SCHOOLING

Great teachers can inspire each child and recognise what they need to truly shine. Men's Health Week is a time to thank those who make the many amazing things happen for your child at school.

WORK

Work is a significant part of our life. Championing others' achievements at work will boost morale, productivity and confidence, and it will continue to keep us inspired and motivated in the workplace.

Men's health facts

Only 30 per cent of a man's overall health is determined by genetics - 70 per cent is lifestyle.

Drinking more than 10 drinks a week almost doubles your risk of type 2 diabetes.

Inactive men are 60 per cent more likely to suffer depression than those who are active.

Men who sleep seven to eight hours a night have a 60 per cent less risk of fatal heart attack than men who sleep five hours or less.

Men who climb 50 stairs or walk five city blocks a day may lower risk of heart attack by 25 per cent.

And how easy is this?