Matching with ideal work Advertising Feature

HELPING HAND: Rod is enjoying meaningful work with his best mate by his side. Rod was able to find work thanks to the help of the CVGT Australia team. Picture: Supplied

Rod is smiling again after finding meaningful employment, with his mate Jacko by his side.

Rod experiences anxiety and suffers from a wrist injury. Finding suitable work was proving a challenge.

When CVGT Australia consultant Steph first met Rod, she noticed his biggest strength was his positive attitude to work.

Steph was excited by the challenge of finding something suited to Rod's personality and unique needs.

"Rod always came in with a smile on his face and was always happy to discuss different work options," she said.



"He has an open mind and happy to give new opportunities a go."

Steph helped Rod get work ready - assisting with resume writing, presentation and job interviewing skills.

Rod landed a job interview and was offered a position on the spot.

"I remember how his face lit up after the job interview," Steph said.



"He was already feeling so much better about himself just because he had been offered a job."

Rod's employer has been understanding about his personal circumstances, agreeing to let him bring his dog, a Jack Russell named Jacko, to work.

And Rod couldn't be happier.

The girls at CVGT are the best, they've helped me through some difficult times, and I appreciate everything they do - CVGT client Rod

"The girls at CVGT are the best, they've helped me through some difficult times, and I appreciate everything they do," Rod says.

"Having Jacko with me at work is awesome."

Rod's manager, Gary, is happy to have Rod and Jacko on board, and he is pleased with the results of employing staff through CVGT Australia.

"I've been really happy working with CVGT - they have been great to deal with," Gary says.

"I've had a lot of success with the applicants that have been put forward - I have worked with other employment agencies in the past who couldn't meet our needs."

The team at CVGT Australia believe every person deserves the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

If you're a person with a disability or living with a long-term injury or health condition, the free service can help you to find work.

The CVGT team work hard to match people with the right employer, then provide follow-up support to ensure the relationship is a success.

By employing someone through CVGT Australia, your business may be eligible for a wage subsidy.