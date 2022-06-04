The Daily Advertiser

Power price surge a shock to budgets

Updated June 4 2022 - 9:45pm, first published 9:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AS THE Riverina shivers through a bitterly cold start to winter, it is chilling to think that so many people in our community must think twice before turning on a heater.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.