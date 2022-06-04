The return of ruck-forward duo Daniel Foley and Jacob Olsson proved timely for Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong after completing an unbeaten first round at Narrandera on Saturday.
The Lions kept the Eagles scoreless in the first half and kicked five goals themselves to set up their eighth straight victory to start the season.
Advertisement
Foley and Olsson kicked four apiece in returns from injury and unavailability.
The Lions now face a long layoff due to a competition bye and club bye over the next two weeks.
"We probably didn't play our best football today, but to win again by 50-odd points and go through the first round undefeated (is great)," coach Sam Martyn said.
"If someone said that at the start of the season, you'd run with it. We go into the bye content with where we're at.
OTHER NEWS
"But there's plenty of work to do, especially now we're the hunted. Teams will step up and we have to produce our best football."
Although potent forward George Alexander didn't play, the return of Foley and Olsson gave GGGM too many options for Narrandera to shut down.
"You appreciate having them back when they put in performances like that," Martyn said.
"Dan was everywhere in our forward line today and could have finished with a few more.
"Olsson resting up at full forward is a mismatch for almost every defender in the competition, and as a team we kicked for goal a lot better in previous weeks.
"I think we were in the same boat last year (double bye) and thought some momentum could be halted. But to play eight weeks straight, it's probably come at a good time and we'll use it to recuperate and refocus for the back end."
GANMAIN-GRONG GRONG-MATONG 5.1 8.3 12.4 15.7 (97) d NARRANDERA 0.0 4.2 5.3 7.3 (45)
Goals: GGGM - Daniel Foley 4, Jacob Olsson 4, Kai Watts 2, Dylan Cook 2, Connor Krebser 2, Ed Daniher; Narrandera - Luke Mckay 2, Harry Grintell 2, Jordan Hedington, Lachlan Jamieson, Jaiden Burke
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.