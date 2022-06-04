The Daily Advertiser
Gullie disposes of Leeton-Whitton to cap strong opening two months

By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 4 2022 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
STANDOUT: Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Sam Stening kicked four goals against Leeton-Whitton. Picture: Les Smith

COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park co-coach Nick Perryman is confident they have plenty more improvement to come after moving to 6-1 with a 17.6 (118) to 6.4 (40) victory at Leeton-Whitton.

