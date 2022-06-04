COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park co-coach Nick Perryman is confident they have plenty more improvement to come after moving to 6-1 with a 17.6 (118) to 6.4 (40) victory at Leeton-Whitton.
The Demons were expected to comfortably account for the winless Crows, and set up the result with a ten-goals-to-two first half.
Sam Stening continued his strong first season for the Demons with four goals, while Brad McMillan and Ed Perryman booted three.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park hosts Coolamon, also with a 6-1 record, in their next game after the competition bye.
"We played some good footy and played some average stuff as well. Overall it wasn't too bad," Perryman said after the Leeton win.
"We've got Coolamon coming up who are right around where we are (on the ladder). That will be a good test for us.
"Coolamon will be really tough. they've buit into the season pretty well and they'll probably get a couple of guys back.
"We've had some good patches and some sub par patches (this year), but on the whole we've got a lot of room to improve, being a young group and being a different group to last year."
It was an improved showing from the Crows, who were kept goalless in a 122-point loss at Coolamon last week.
COLLINGULLIE-GLENFIELD PARK 5.3 10.9 11.12 17.16 (118) d LEETON-WHITTON 2.1 2.1 4.4 6.4 (40)
Goals: Collingullie-Glenfield Park - Sam Stening 4, Ed Perryman 3, Brad McMillan 3, Daniel Frawley, Steven Jolliffe, Matthew Klemke, Jayden Klemke Chad Fuller, Josh Conlan, Will Hughes; Leeton-Whitton - Tom Groves 2, Nathan Ryan, Dan Hillam, Darcey Cullen Tom Handsaker
