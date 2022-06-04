Police are regarding a fire which broke out at a house on Resolution Street, North Albury, late on Friday night as suspicious.
Police and firefighters were called to the scene at 11.30pm and found the home well ablaze.
Advertisement
A 46-year-old man, who lived alone in the home, escaped the blaze without injury.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The fire was quickly extinguished but the home sustained "significant damage".
The house fire occurred only a few hours after emergency services were called to a home ablaze in Tolland, where a man was given CPR, transported to Wagga Base Hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.
The two fires came on the same day that Fire and Rescue NSW Zone Commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander warned the Riverina region of increased house fires during the winter months.
"It only takes three minutes for a fire to take hold in your home, filling your home with deadly smoke," Mr Alexander said in a statement.
"We urge residents to take a few simple precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."
According to Mr Alexander, there have already been three deaths in house fires in NSW this winter.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.