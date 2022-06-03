Straightening up the key for Saints's resurgence

They say bad kicking is bad football and North Wagga are looking to turn that around quickly.
The Saints have had the most scoring shots of any team in the Farrer League this season but sit second last on the ladder.
The last winners of the competition, way back in 2019, only have two wins and a draw to their credit as they approach the midway point of the year this weekend.
However Saints assistant coach Ben Alexander believes their ability to build forward pressure is something the side can build on.
They've just got to find the way through the big sticks.
"Out of everyone in the comp we've had 155 scoring shots, the most shots on goal out of every team but we've kicked 63.92 and I think that's the tale of our season," Alexander said.
"If we could straighten we would be a lot higher on the ladder.
"At the end of the day bad kicking is bad football and it's starting to get pretty frustrating."
Once again it hurt them last week as Charles Sturt University kicked 12.1 (73) to their 7.12 (54).
It only adds to the importance of their clash with Barellan at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
The Two Blues are two wins ahead of them in third spot and Alexander doesn't want to lose touch with the top five with fifth-placed The Rock-Yerong Creek one win ahead.
"We've probably only got three losses up our sleeve and that will make it very hard but we take a lot of confidence that we've had a lot of looks at going forward but just haven't really pulled it off," he said.
"Barellan is travelling pretty good and I did read that us, Marrar and North Wagga are the only clubs they haven't beaten in their history, and like the Bushpigs were last week they were up for it and it was nine years since they've beaten us, so I expect the same from Barellan."
Alexander is looking for a better start this time around after CSU came out firing.
North Wagga head into the clash without Ben Keith (concussion) and Lachie Robertson (unavailable) with Sam Longmore and Steve Senior coming into the side on the bench.
Meanwhile Barellan coach Alex Lawder was not named as he looked to overcome a calf complaint after missing the loss to East Wagga-Kooringal last week with the issue.
Key forward James McCabe does return from illness though.
Marrar will introduce another of their young talents to the top grade when they travel to tackle Temora at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Caleb Walker has been named on the bench for the Bombers who will be without Reid Gordon and Jake Hinds for the clash.
