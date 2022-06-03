Concerns over inadequate travel and accommodation rebates for cancer patients have resurfaced this week as Wagga hosts a conference for cancer accommodation providers from across the state.
The Integral Not For Profit Cancer Accommodation Providers conference, hosted by Lilier Lodge, commenced yesterday and runs until Sunday.
Co-funded by CanAssist and Cancer Council NSW, Lilier Lodge is Wagga's only purpose-built accommodation facility for cancer patients.
Manager Margaret Dalmau said while the state government's Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme (IPTAAS) is a great scheme, the rebate levels are outdated and need to be revised. "The amount people get back from the scheme isn't very high," she said.
"For example, people can claim back $43 per person for one night's accommodation. For travel, it's 22 cents per kilometre and those rates haven't been increased since 2015.
"We're also advocating for increases to IPTAAS and for better access to the scheme.
"The forms are really hard and confusing to fill out and we want to make it easier for people who are already stressed to be able to access the scheme."
Travelling to Wagga for the conference are two IPTAAS workers to discuss the scheme with cancer accommodation providers as well as members of the public.
The conference will also be attended by two members of the new Regional Health Division of NSW Health and independent Wagga MP Joe McGirr.
Cancer Council representative for Western NSW Ricky Puata said the conference was a good opportunity to address issues around the scheme.
"The Cancer Council has already made suggestions around the subsidy rates," he said.
"Right now, the fuel subsidy is 22 cents per kilometre to travel by private vehicle.
"We've made suggestions to double this to 44 cents. If you look at how much fuel costs with prices sitting at $2 or more per litre, we believe it's a reasonable request."
Mr Puata said there were a number of other underlying issues, with the Cancer Council also concerned at the amount of accommodation costs returned to patients.
In line with this, the Cancer Council is calling on the state government to cover between 50 and 75 per cent of a person's reasonable actual accommodation costs.
It is also calling for a better application process by removing the requirement for the signatures of multiple health providers.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
