LEETON'S Keira Boots has always had an interest in football of all codes and this love of sport has lead her to now being selected to represent Australia in gridiron.
Boots moved to Sydney five years ago where she started playing rugby league.
However, it wasn't long before the sport of gridiron caught her attention and she started playing for the Northern Sydney Rebels.
After spending years honing the craft, which Boots admitted continued to be an ongoing process, she has now been selected for the Australian Women's Outback side that will travel to Finland in July to compete in the Women's World Championships.
"I was pretty surprised to be selected, but I am really excited and looking forward to it," Boots said.
"I play on the O line, I'm a right guard, so that's for offence.
"When I first started playing, I didn't know anything about the sport. Because of the position I play, we're always learning and making sure we're up-to-date with the playbook.
"We do a lot of work away from the training field, but I just love it."
With Boots preparing to pack her bag to travel to Finland for a fortnight, the cost of the trip isn't funded, meaning attending is at her own expense.
With this in mind, a Go Fund Me page has been started to help get Boots to Finland and represent Australia.
In terms of the competition, Boots was expecting Great Britain, America and Canada to be among the top competitors.
"I think all of the teams will be tough and the standard will be really high," Boots said.
"We're looking forward to the challenge and hopefully we go okay.
"It's definitely not everyday you get chosen to represent Australia, so I'm really honoured and excited."
Anyone wanting to help Boots achieve her dream can donate at www.gofundme.com/f/x2td7-womens-gridiron-world-championship-2022.
The entire trip is estimated to cost about $9000, covering everything from uniforms and accommodation to flights and meals.
