MEMBERS of the Public Service Association (PSA) are hoping for a resolution before workers across the sector walk off jobs next week.
The PSA will lead thousands of public service workers in a 24-hour statewide strike on Wednesday unless the NSW government agrees to a 5.6 per cent wage increase, not including superannuation.
The affected workers include RFS and SES personnel, prison officers, park rangers, school support staff, child protection officers, civilian workers in police, and Service NSW staff.
PSA general secretary Stewart Little said the NSW government has until the end of Monday to respond with an acceptable offer or the strike will go ahead.
"Our state is generating plenty of wealth but it's not making its way down to people who do real work for our community," Mr Little said.
"That has to change. As the largest employer in the country, Premier Perrottet has more power to fix Australia's wage crisis than any other leader."
Riverina-based PSA regional organiser Thomas Hooper said members are hoping a strike won't be necessary, but will not be backing down without an offer.
Mr Hooper said departments across the sector are understaffed and unable to recruit due to positions not being attractive enough because of their remuneration. On top of that, Mr Hooper said the wages simply aren't enough to support the cost of living.
"[Inflation] has affected everybody, we all feel it. Fuel prices, the cost of living - most people who travel to work would find the cost of fuel has doubled," Mr Hooper said.
"I travel to work [in Wagga] from Coolamon and the fuel alone has affected me."
The PSA has not taken industrial action in more than a decade, and Mr Hooper said it isn't something that's taken lightly. "We take it very, very seriously given the nature of the importance of our departments," he said.
Mr Hooper said schools and prisons will not be shut down during the strike.
"Given most departments won't be operating at full capacity there could be some delays in some areas," he said.
"If the government and the PSA continue to talk then there could be a resolution by Wednesday, which is what all PSA members are hoping for."
NSW Minister for Finance, Employee Relations Damien Tudehope said the news of a strike is "disappointing".
"I met with representatives of the union and advised that the NSW government is currently considering an updated wages position as part of the upcoming 2022-23 Budget," he said.
"The NSW Budget will be handed down on June 21 and the government has considered the positions put by various public sector unions on wage increases."
Mr Tudehope said the proposed action is "premature and unnecessary".
"I have requested that relevant government employer representatives, such as the secretaries of the departments of education and premier and cabinet, notify dispute proceedings in the Industrial Relations Commission to put a halt to this cynical strike."
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
