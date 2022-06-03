Kangaroos eye off win to boost standing

Jake Mascini is expected to be right to tackle Albury in what shapes as a crucial game for Kangaroos on the border.
Both sides have won just the once in the first six rounds of the competition.
However Kangaroos captain-coach James Smart is looking to build on plenty of positives from their 12-point loss to Gundagai last week up against a Thunder outfit who haven't played in three weeks.
"Hopefully we can build on some of the good things we did last week and see a little bit more consistency," Smart said.
"They're in a similar position to us (on the ladder) and they are one of the teams fighting for (top five) a spot so it's important."
Ben Pembleton will start for the second straight week after Nick Baker was concussed.
Baker's absence is the only change with Mascini's ankle responding well after he came off late.
"I think he will be be, he's pulled up ok," Smart said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
