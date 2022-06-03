NATHAN Cooke admits the nerves will be fluttering when he returns from almost a year off with an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Wagga Tigers' reserves on Saturday.
But he's had a close-up example of the work it takes to return from serious injury, with his younger brother Patrick able to offer advice as he rehabs his second ACL setback.
Cooke will return at half-forward for the Tigers reserves against Turvey Park at Maher Oval, just three weeks shy of a year since he suffered the injury in a win over Leeton-Whitton.
The 25-year-old's return is a further boost at an ideal time for the Tigers, with former skipper Lahn Shepherd (ankle) back in first grade after returning in reserves after ten months out last week.
"It's about trying to get through the mental side of it. My brother did his the year before I did mine, and in our first trials this year he did it again," Cooke said.
"Training-wise I feel like my confidence is up. Before the game I think I'll be nervous, but once I get through that first five or ten minutes that should go away, and you're worried about your role in the game.
"If I can cop a couple of early knocks and get that out of the way, I'll be fine."
Cooke also missed out on playing in South Wagga's first grade cricket premiership earlier this year, but stayed involved by taking some training sessions.
He said he was unaware he had hurt his ACL when it occurred.
"To be honest I didn't think anything of it. I came off and got it assessed, and everything structurally felt fine," he said.
"(After going back on) I led for the footy, went to turn and I just couldn't turn. I realised something was wrong, but it took about four weeks to get diagnosed.
"I thought it was a meniscus and didn't worry about a scan, I could still move and run at training the week after running laps.
"But changing direction it would start to swell up, and that's when I got scans."
Cooke will play about half a game this week, then around three quarters next week, before targeting a first grade return the week after.
"The last five weeks I've been training, and the last two with contact," he said.
"I'm hoping the third game back I'll be good to go."
Shepherd's return is also timely with the Tigers (1-5) looking to build on their first win of the season against Griffith last week.
They simply need to win the cross-town derby to stay in contact with the fifth-placed Bulldogs (3-3), who are looking to snap a two-game losing run.
Shepherd has endured a frustrating period attempting to solve a bone bruising problem in his heel.
"I had a cortisone injection in it a couple of weeks ago and it held up, so it's good," Shepherd said.
"I started pre season, the stopped and started again. It was a pretty frustrating start to the year.
"(Fitness is) still a work in progress, but over the last month or so I've got a base and I need to find that playing matches now.
