Three people have been assessed by paramedics following a two-car collision at a busy Wagga intersection.
Emergency services arrived at the scene of a two-car crash at the corner of Glenfield Road and Bruce Street in Tolland shortly after 5.30pm on Thursday.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were dispatched following reports of a crash, and assessed three patients at the scene, all of whom were not injured.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said none of the patients required transfer to the hospital.
Police, Fire and Rescue NSW personnel and a tow truck were also called to the scene.
One lane of the road was blocked by the damaged cars and emergency vehicles, with traffic using the other lane to pass the crash scene.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
