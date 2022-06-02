Grenfells chase more success in Wagga Gold Cup

For the second straight year Victorian couple Samantha and Correy Grenfell line up four hopefuls in the Wagga Gold Cup on Friday night.
They are looking to repeat last year's success when they came away with the trifecta in the $50,000-to-the-winner feature.
Advertisement
Defending champion Yozo Bale will start from box seven after winning his heat last week.
He won from box eight last year but Correy Grenfell believes the alley could help kennelmate Nikoli Bale reign supreme.
Nikoli Bale was by far the quickest of the three heat winners last Friday, clocking an impressive 29.82 seconds.
Drawn to start outside Yozo Bale, Grenfell believes the box draw could really suit him.
"I think they've all got a real good chance but my pick is probably Nikoli over Yozo," Grenfell said.
"I think Yozo will probably make the race for Nikoli in a sense as he likes to get to the rails and Nikoli is going to be there on his outside.
"If that's the case Nikoli will probably win it."
READ MORE
Yozo Bale hasn't finished outside the top three in three starts at Wagga while kennelmate Xavien Bale, who has come up with box two, hasn't missed the top two in five starts on the track.
However both didn't break the 30-second mark in their heat wins.
Nikoli Bale doesn't have quite the same form at Wagga, after missing a place in last year's final, but coming into the series at group one level is certainly making up for it.
"Last time he was up there he didn't make the cup but he's always been a real fast dog," Grenfell said. "When he jumps like that that's when they know he's in the race.
"His box manners let him down as when he gets it right he's a group one animal but when he doesn't he's always coming up the arses of them.
"On ability he deserves to win a big race."
Vayda Bale has come up with the prized box one after finishing a length off Yozo Bale to qualify through to the final.
Grenfell believes her early speed sets her chances up well.
Advertisement
"She is just going super at the moment, she's always been a quick bitch and her early speed is what brings her into most races," he said.
It's a long trip for Grenfell but after tasting plenty of success on the track he's more than happy to keep coming back for more feature races.
"We've always had good results there, the people in Wagga are good people so we enjoy going there to race," he said.
"Michael Finn and Helen have been a massive part of our training career to date so we will like coming up to see them as well."
There is only one local hope in the Graeme Hull Memorial Cup on Friday after My Boy Rockin' finished second behind Nikoli Bale in last week's heat for The Rock trainer
He's come up with barrier three while Rebecca Gibbons' trio will all start alongside each.
Advertisement
Kelsey Bale has drawn four, Quinlan Bale will start from five and Titan Blazer completes the field from box six.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.