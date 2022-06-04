Captivating tale of life and death will shine on big screen

Wagga Wagga City Library will host a special premiere screening of Where the Crawdads Sing at Forum 6 Cinemas, on Thursday July 21, at 7pm.
Four years after its publication in 2018, Delia Owens' original novel of Where the Crawdads Sing remains one of the library's most popular titles, and has sold over three million copies worldwide.
Advertisement
The new film adaptation has a screenplay by Lucy Alibar, is directed by Olivia Newman, and produced by Reese Witherspoon.
Ticket-holders to this highly-anticipated premiere will be among the first in Australia to see the film.
The New York Times Book Review describes Where the Crawdads Sing as "at once a murder mystery, a coming-of-age narrative and a celebration of nature".
It tells the story of Kya, the so-called Marsh Girl of Barkley Cove, a quiet town on the North Carolina coast.
When Kya's former boyfriend is found dead, she is suspected of his murder, but there is more to the Marsh Girl than the townspeople realise.
Tickets to this event are just $20, and include wine and nibbles before the screening.
All proceeds will go to the Friends of the Wagga Wagga City Library, who have been supporting programs and events at the library for over 30 years.
Another library event has experienced such demand that extra tickets have been released.
Am I Black Enough For You? 10 Years On will feature author Anita Heiss in conversation with Aunty Cheryl Penrith, on Thursday June 23, at 5.30pm.
Tickets are free.
First published in 2012, Am I Black Enough For You? is the story of an urban-based high-achieving Wiradyuri woman working to break down stereotypes and build bridges between black and white Australia.
For bookings and more details visit our What's On page at waggalibrary.com.au, phone 6926 9700, or talk to library staff.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.