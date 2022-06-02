With recent nearby film and television productions like Furiosa in Hay or Home and Away in Young, how enticing to studios is Wagga as a viable shooting location?
Wagga has proven itself worthy in recent years with local director Mark Grentell shooting two feature films, 2013's Backyard Ashes and 2018's The Merger, right here in town.
Mr Grentall, currently the managing director of Sydney's Spectre Studios, said selecting his Riverina hometown as a shooting location was an easy choice.
"I know the community really well and I wanted to bring that budget to Wagga," he said.
"I wanted that money to be spent locally."
Film productions like The Merger have the power to bring major economic benefits to a city like Wagga, as well as surrounding locations.
The 2018 Australian movie also filmed in areas like Coolamon, Grong Grong and Uranquinty.
"When you get these budgets, it's great, because you buy local accommodation, food, fuel, flights and everything else," Mr Grentell said.
"I think The Merger probably dumped millions into Wagga, and that was all around the area too."
Mr Grentell said Wagga has plenty going for it in terms of attracting production companies and studios scouting regional NSW.
"Wagga's just the right size and it has just enough population to have the resources you need for hotels, catering, fuel, car hire, production elements," he said.
"But the one thing it probably doesn't have that would be helpful ... having a large studio space where you can shoot indoors, whether it be green screen or virtual production these days is kind of key."
Aesthetics are also crucial, said Mr Grentell.
"It's got to suit the story - the location and the environment has to suit the world of the film," he said.
"[Wagga] has all the skills and all the people, it's not really missing any of the major components but it just comes down to a little bit of luck in the location lining up aesthetically with what [the production company] needs."
According to Mr Grentell, Wagga would benefit from putting together a package of location images, available sites and buildings catered to location scouts.
I wanted that money to be spent locally.- Wagga film director, Mark Grentell.
"I think [local council] needs industry advice on what sort of photos need to be taken and what are the elements that we're trying to sell," he said.
"You really want to try to attract a bit of TV and film that has enough for even just two or three days, because that can still be $400,000 worth of work that comes into the community."
Founding partner and producer of Arcadia Studios in Orange Lisa Shaunessy said a number of factors determine a location's attractiveness.
"First of all, creatively, how does it work for what you're trying to film, and secondly, it's often about proximity to resources," she said.
"And is there enough accommodation? Because you're often bringing anywhere between 50 or a couple of hundred people."
Production companies will look for "a film friendly town", said Ms Shaunessy.
"That might mean having someone specifically at the council that we can reach out to straightaway, who's in charge of photography and filming in the town," she said.
Ms Shaunessy echoed Mr Grentell's comments on the need for a town-showcasing package created to attract production companies.
"I think they can be really useful ... it does definitely help when you're searching for locations," she said.
"Even councils or tourism organisations could be talking to the screen agencies from each state and maybe putting together a selection of well taken photographs to go, 'this is what we've got to offer in the region'."
Wagga City Council does not have such a package yet available, but on Thursday it announced the continuation of its major events, festivals and films sponsorship funding program which hopes to entice local productions.
The program granted $20,000 to Crow Crow Productions in 2017 to produce The Merger.
Hay has just finished hosting one of Australia's biggest film productions in Australian director George Miller's Furiosa, the latest addition to the Mad Max franchise.
The visiting production was a welcome economic boost for the western Riverina town, with accommodation, hospitality and retail businesses all major benefactors.
Hay Shire Council mayor Carol Oataway said the town, which "actively sought to be chosen" as a filming location, was at full capacity during production.
"There were lots of people out and about," she said.
"The food outlets were very full and very busy, there was no accommodation in town at all.
"Especially the B&B's and the locals actually rented out their houses."
Cr Oataway said the influx of visitors had a meaningful flow on effect.
"Even places like the Services Club, where they've got a gym, memberships were up because the production company crew used it," she said.
"The tennis club, they had record memberships.
"Also, the locals gained employment on the set - they employed locals as baristas, cleaners, drivers, caterers, that sort of thing."
A couple of locals even landed themselves full time employment with the travelling production company, said Cr Oataway.
"The worst that happened was the locals had to wait a little bit longer to get served when they went out to dinner," Cr Oataway said.
"That was a nice problem to have."
Wagga MP Joe McGirr said the first step to aiding Wagga's film and television production hopes is to restore CSU's creative industry courses after the local university axed in person theatre media, acting and performance majors last year.
"We've got a burgeoning film and television industry in Australia because of COVID - we were a place for people to come and work," he said.
"And when overseas productions came, they discovered we've got a well trained workforce and great locations.
"But on top of that, wouldn't it be great if we could re-establish the film and television school at CSU."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
