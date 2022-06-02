People from far and wide will be celebrating the history of Riverina education this weekend, as the 50th anniversary of the Riverina College of Advanced Education (RCAE) is marked.
The college plays a huge role in the history of the city as the forebear to what is now Charles Sturt University, and for the many people who worked there, it changed Wagga forever.
Inaugurated in 1972, the college offered courses in education, applied science and business and liberal studies. At the time, colleges of advanced education were designed to provide vocationally oriented education that was cheaper than universities.
The college would eventually merge with Wagga Agricultural College in 1976, be renamed the Riverina-Murray Institute of Higher Education (RMIHE) in 1984 and then became CSU in 1989.
Ray Petts was a lecturer in physical education at RCAE from 1972 to 2003. He said that the college "added to the sporting image of Wagga", fielding multiple rugby teams and founding the city to lake run. But it was also important as it offered country kids a place to study near home.
"I loved it, to me it was a way of life, I enjoyed working with others involved in education ... I always loved teaching," he said.
Doug Hill was an associate professor of education and vocational training at the college form 1973 to 2013 and he said it has contributed to the economic, social and educational identity of the city.
"The courses were developed very much with an eye to employment, it's no surprise that CSU continues to have one of the highest rates of employment for new graduates," he said.
Trish Gray worked at the college from 1972 through to 2005 as an administrator and now is part of the Friends of CSU group. She believes that the college helped the community of Wagga to grow.
"It broadened the outlook of Wagga immensely, I think the international students being on campus helped Wagga adapt to other cultures ... and I think overall it helped Wagga grow to what it is today, both financially and culturally," she said.
The legacy of RCAE includes the Riverina archives, the Riverina Conservatorium of Music and the Playhouse, the trio said. And the future of a thriving Wagga is linked to a thriving CSU, so celebrating its history is a chance to remember what it means to the area.
"Anniversaries are always important, because they're a point of reflection about what could have been and what is. And for Wagga ... it took a while to bed down into the community, but eventually the city did embrace RCAE and take advantage of it," said Mr Hill.
