The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

The forebear to CSU, the Riverina College of Advanced Education (RCAE) celebrates it 50th anniversary

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated June 2 2022 - 12:16pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOND MEMORIES: Ray Petts, Trish Gray and Doug Hill of the Friends of CSU group. They all worked at the RCAE and through to what is now Charles Sturt University. Picture Les Smith

People from far and wide will be celebrating the history of Riverina education this weekend, as the 50th anniversary of the Riverina College of Advanced Education (RCAE) is marked.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.