Slopes in reach of Wagga ski enthusiasts will kick off their snow seasons this Saturday, a full week earlier than previously announced.
The season's early open comes as a result of heavy snow this week thanks to a cold snap hitting the surrounding region, with expectations of it continuing into the weekend.
Advertisement
Riverina towns like Tumut, Batlow and Selwyn all saw the year's first snow this week, with the latter home to Wagga's nearest snow resort.
But it's Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham, all between a three-and-half to four-and-a-half hour drive away from Wagga, who are ready to welcome visitors to their slopes with the three alpine resorts each announcing their lifts will be in operation from Saturday.
Falls Creek Resort spokesperson Krista Sturday said the decision to open the Victorian resort, which resides about three-and-a-half hours south of Wagga, early was an easy one thanks to this week's consistent snow.
"We've got a really nice base building up and we've also been able to make snow as well," she said.
"We've had about 35 centimetres of fresh [snow], but the conditions are still really cold, so the snow is holding up really well.
"And we'd like to reward all our visitors and guests by saying, 'hey, we've got snow, come celebrate with us after two years of challenge'."
Ms Sturday said the weekend's weather outlook was also a big factor.
"The forecast for the weekend is quite insane, actually, it's a bit exciting," she said.
"We should be getting another 70 centimetres or so.
"From Saturday lunchtime, it should be game on again and all through next week it should be snowing."
Despite just receiving about 30 centimetres of snow, Selwyn Snow Resort will wait until July 2 to re-open its slopes as it puts the finishing touches on a major rebuild forced by the 2019 Black Summer bushfires.
Selwyn Snow Resort spokesperson Chelsea Rae said the fires destroyed everything in their path, including buildings and lift infrastructure.
"We've been closed for the past two seasons and this is our proper reopening," she said.
"The snow has everyone very excited, everyone is so stoked and we can't wait to reopen.
"It's been such a tough two years rebuilding, it just puts that little bit more excitement in everyone to get cracking."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Snowfall and an early season means good business for Wagga's Riverina Ski Sports, which has organised local buses to resorts like Falls Creek and Selwyn since 2010.
Proprietor Peter Clucas is happy to see some favourable conditions hitting NSW and Victoria.
"It'll get people down there and get people excited and set up the season," he said.
"So, that's fantastic after the last couple of years."
With a promising season ahead and coming into the Wagga shop's most important time of the year, Mr Clucas said he hopes to see things return to normal.
Advertisement
"I'm not praying for a record, I'm just praying to hit budget - I'll take a normal season," he said.
In the process of working out logistics for Riverina Ski Sports' usual ski resort runs, locals can expect buses to begin running again by the first weekend of the school holidays at the beginning of July.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.