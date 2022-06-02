The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham ski slopes opening early to eager Wagga skiers thanks to consistent snow

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated June 2 2022 - 12:16pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With plenty of ski hitting its slopes this week, Falls Creek Resort will open up Saturday, a week early than previously expected. Picture: Falls Creek Resort

Slopes in reach of Wagga ski enthusiasts will kick off their snow seasons this Saturday, a full week earlier than previously announced.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.