MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Jeremy Rowe remains confident his team can contend, but admits he has "genuine concerns" over their inability to correct the fundamental flaws affecting their game.
The Goannas' ball use has been a constant issue all season, as has a lack of scoring options outside of gun full forward Trent Castles.
Rowe was frank about the Goannas' issues after their 28-point loss to the Demons, where they were hampered by a sloppy first quarter in particular.
The injury-plagued side welcomed back a number of players for the match, and are set to be strengthened further after they have the next two weekends off due to club and competition byes.
"Everything to do with ball use was sub par. The one step kicks early, the bombing the ball in, fumbling at times and not being able to deal with and absorb pressure very well," Rowe said after the Demons defeat.
"Ball in hand has been costing us since the trials, and it's getting harder and harder to put a finger on why it's remaining a problem, because it's really a footy fundamental.
"There's nothing structural about it or anything to do with personnel, we play first grade footy and we're going to get pressure, you have to hit targets and you've got to be clean with the footy, and at the moment we're not.
"Our ability to fight and get back into the game was there and was evident. I'm not questioning that at all today, I thought we had a red hot crack but we're not using the ball well enough, or working hard enough off the footy."
Rowe is still upbeat his team will find the synergy required to compete for a flag when they return to full strength, but is keen to see some improvement soon.
"Things look a bit better on paper and that's a start, but we need continuity and synergy (with team line-up) and become familiar with everyone's roles," he said.
"I've got genuine concerns and I don't shy away from those. But it's clearly not at the point where you throw the baby away with the bathwater because I have stated all the way back through the pre-season that it's a season where you'll find us come hard in the back end, and I'm still excited where I think we can go.
"But it's concerning when you're on the treadmill a bit, and you can't identify the obvious areas you're improving in.
"We've got the double bye, and hopefully we get some good new over that period in welcoming a few more back.
"Typically I'm not a fan at all and can't stand them (double byes), but this time around it's completely different.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
