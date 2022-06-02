IT didn't take long for Ethan Weidemann to feel like he was at home in his return to Turvey Park this season.
After copping a late hit in the back earlier this year, his teammates came from everywhere to stand up for the Bulldogs junior.
Advertisement
In a sign of maturity the 18-year-old, back at Maher Oval after a few seasons with Osborne, casually took his 50-metre penalty and got on with the job as a scuffle ensued around him.
It's that bond Turvey Park hopes will help them solidify a top five spot when they host crosstown rivals Wagga Tigers at Maher Oval on Saturday.
"It's a culture thing he (coach Michael Mazzocchi) brings, everyone stays tight and supports each other," Weidemann said.
"He brings a lot of youngsters in and gives everyone a chance, and tries to keep a tight culture.
"My cousin (Rhett) is there at Turvey and I have a fair few family members play there in the past."
The Bulldogs (3-3) can go a long way to solidifying a top five berth with a win against the Tigers (1-5) who broke their duck with a 133-point belting of Griffith last week.
OTHER NEWS
"I think it will be one the boys want to get up in, we hear about the rivalry a fair bit," Weidemann said.
"I've enjoyed going through the middle and going up forward this year. I was playing on the wing mostly at Osborne and it's a good change to hopefully progress my game."
The Bulldogs have lost their past two games against Coolamon and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, but pressed the unbeaten Lions in a 16-point loss.
I definitely thought we could have won on the weeend. The third quarter when we took the lead for a bit we let it slip a bit there, but Ganmain were always going to come again," Weidemann said.
"We had a few players out and our pressure was the big thing on the weekend. We kept them under the pump and tackles is something Zocc (Mazzocchi) has been at us to get up."
Midfielder Josh Ashcroft (back), forward Baxter Wallett (illness) and defender Harry Woods (shoulder) are expected to return after being late withdrawals last week.
Matt Ness (plantar fascitis) to make his way back into the fold via the reserves on Saturday, while Tom Yeats (sportsman's hernia) is targeting a return after next week's competition bye.
Mazzocchi said the Lions game was one they felt they could have won, and they hope to get back into winning form against the Tigers.
Advertisement
"We competed really well and that was pleasing, but in the end they were a bit cleaner than us," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.