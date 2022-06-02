The snow season is launching early as three alpine resorts announced they're bringing forward opening days after a deluge of snow.
With unexpected snowfall hitting the Border region on the first day of winter, Falls Creek has reported an average of 37cm of snow in 48 hours.
Advertisement
The resort declared its snow season will open on Saturday, earlier than the June 11 planned opening.
A spokeswoman for the resort warned said all vehicles must be fitted with snow chains before gaining entry to the resort.
Other parts of the region away from the slopes reported light snowfall with Beechworth netizens posting dozens of pictures and videos of the "pleasant surprise".
Mt Hotham and the Perisher snowfields also received good falls, enough to bring forward their opening days as well.
Hotham Alpine Resort reported more than 23cm of snow in the 24 hours to Wednesday evening, with more to come.
Thredbo Resort is still looking for a June 11 opening for skiing and snowboarding, with 40cm of snow falling on the first day of winter.
Further down the mountains, Selwyn Snow Resort is set to open for its season on July 2.
The newly-rebuilt resort had its first snow day on Tuesday, with healthy falls blanketing the fields.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.