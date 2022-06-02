COUNTRY HOPE has been awarded $10,000 from the Wagga marketplace to aid with the foundation's COVID-19 recovery.
Earlier this year, ISPT, the company which owns the local shopping centre, announced they would be offering grants across 13 Australian communities to help "selfless" charities continue their work post-pandemic.
Local groups within the Riverina were encouraged by the Marketplace to apply for the grant, with all applicants judged upon their delivery and vision for projects that ultimately support the community.
It was Country Hope, which has supported children battling cancer and their families since 2003, that stood out amongst the pack.
"We believe the Country Hope will utilise this grant to develop meaningful change, and the funds will assist in allowing more projects and initiatives to take place," Wagga Marketplace centre manager Maria Sharman said.
Country Hope caters to families not only in Wagga but right across the Riverina yet receives no government funding.
President Ellie Webb said that the charity is proud to accept the $10,000 grant which will fund two family 'Fun Days' later this year.
"We are very, very proud to still be going strong and getting stronger every year being such a small charity," she said.
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
