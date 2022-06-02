MIDWIVES from Wagga Base Hospital are helping spread the name of a non-for-profit on a mission to improve maternity services in regional NSW.
The Torie Finnane Foundation has already planted its feet successfully in the state's Central Tablelands region - having raised half a million dollars at the "first foundation ball".
The money raised will now fund exchange programs between rural and inner-city based midwives to further their knowledge and skills within the field and for the benefit of patients.
Mr O'Hare and his wife Genevieve O'Hare, who are based in Wagga, aim to achieve a similar outcome within the Riverina as the foundation has in Torie's hometown of Orange.
"It's been so exciting to see the foundation take off so successfully with its first event whilst it was in Orange ... they've got the first placement set up for a midwife to go from Orange up to Sydney," Mrs O'Hare said.
"The next logical step is to get one from Wagga because that's where Geoff and I are, and then hopefully we can get the ball rolling for other towns that need it."
Midwife and registered nurse Kate Eastman is a good friend of Mrs O'Hare and proposed to her colleagues the idea of hosting an event in Wagga to help get the ball rolling for the foundation.
Veteran midwife and lactation specialist Annette Spruhan jumped into action, organising a Lunch at the Wollundry Club to be held this weekend with all money raised to be donated directly to the cause.
"I'm 40 years on from being a midwife, so it's been a long time, and I think what they [The O'Hare family] are doing is amazing for rural and regional New South Wales," Ms Spruhan said.
"I think without this support ... you hear of so many regional maternity units closing, so it's a really vital thing that we have continued education."
Those wishing to support the cause can do so via the Torie Finnane Foundation fundraising page.
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser.
