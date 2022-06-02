The Daily Advertiser

Geoff and Genevieve O'Hare team up with Wagga Base Hospital midwives for Torie Finnane Foundation

Hayley Wilkinson
By Hayley Wilkinson
Updated June 2 2022 - 7:57am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BALL ROLLING: Veteran midwife Annette Spruhan, Torie Finnane Foundation spokesperson Genevieve O'Hare and midwife Kate Eastman gather at the Wollundry Club ahead of this weekend's fundraising lunch. Picture: Les Smith.

MIDWIVES from Wagga Base Hospital are helping spread the name of a non-for-profit on a mission to improve maternity services in regional NSW.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Wilkinson

Hayley Wilkinson

Journalist

Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.