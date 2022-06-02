Born to rule Liberals were completely oblivious to the very end

On November 26 last year, Australians were just six months away from the election that is now being said will change politics forever in this country.
That was also the day this column quoted Queensland University's John Quiggin from his column in The Monthly, headed Dismembering Government, as saying, "why the Commonwealth (government) can't do anything anymore".
Advertisement
Quiggin wrote that Scott Morrison's notorious remark at that time - "I don't hold a hose, mate" during the then bushfire crisis "was widely seen as an evasion of personal responsibility in a national emergency".
It was not to be the last smart alec remark from Morrison although, as Quiggin wrote: "It could equally be regarded, as pointed out by the historian, Stuart McIntyre, as an expression of the current Morrison government's incapacity to undertake essential services which were to be in full view during the pandemic."
There was another quote worth recalling from this period as it was becoming evident to almost everyone else in the nation that Morrison was already recognised as the worst Liberal leader in history.
Veteran Canberra press gallery writer Crispin Hull described it thus: "I wouldn't trust this lot (the Liberals) with a kid's piggy bank."
Disdainful Liberals not only dismissed advice from their own people but continued to ignore Australians of all other political persuasions, completely oblivious of the revolution about to bowl them over.
At least some media men, women and their editors have been holding fast to their professionalism and the manner in which news should be gathered and presented.
As a great newspaperman, the late Don McPherson of The Shepparton News told his journalists: "We print the news here, we don't make it."
Unlike some of the mainstream media lackeys who have been grovelling to the last four Liberal PMs - John Howard, Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Morrison, and which DA columnist, Ray Goodlass, presented in his column three days after the election as mainstream "media manipulation".
Now, the Liberals want to inflict Peter Dutton on those Australians who voted for change. So unconcerned about the future of the people he represented, Morrison and his party, completely overlooked advice from opponents like former Labor PM, Kevin Rudd.
One regional newspaper proprietor from Victoria put Morrison's performance in perspective: "The change had to occur as the Coalition lost its soul under Morrison; the Nats have a lot to answer for, too."
For now, it is the indisputable fact that change was brought about not just by Independents and the Greens, but by people who are also frustrated by the ugly nature of Australian mainstream media's one-sided commentary.
A Sydney poll-worker told me: "It would appear at least that, in part, Scomo fluked 2019 because he was less unpopular than Bill Shorten; few people in public life would be less popular than Bill.
"I cannot recall any legislation of substance introduced by the Morrison government, let alone passed, since 2019."
My booth contact told me he was flat chat for the nine pre-polling days he worked.
"I asked a party worker what sort of a feel she was getting. She replied that she had worked at many elections and she had never encountered so many voters who had made up their minds more than 10 days out."
Now the calls are coming thick and fast for the changes to be rung including, a new constitution, a new tax system (both for the collection of and distribution of funds), elimination of or a complete makeover of the Senate and how parliament and the public services can work best for all.
Many more examples of changes are being proposed.
Advertisement
For example, Anthony Albanese said, also on that day in November last year, "that the Morrison Government wasn't up to the task of governing Australia in this century".
That's why it is out of government - still persisting in its 'born to rule' theory, and many of its MPs, unwilling and unable to front the facts that women have had enough of male political domination and direction, especially when it comes to pre-selection.
Right now, it is vital Labor works with the intelligent, working professionals who make up the cross benches. Women and men of obvious resourcefulness who, it appears, may re-shape the Australian government of the future.
Indeed, the revolution may only just be starting.
If Albo makes that happen, as a local Labor supporter suggested yesterday, he might just become Labor's most admired PM since John Curtin, a man of immense leadership skills and personal character.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.