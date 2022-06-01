Could driver-less tractors be the future of farming?
That was one of many questions raised at the Digital Agrifood Summit held at Wagga's Charles Sturt University campus this week.
More than 300 delegates travelled from across Australia and the globe to attend the event, including from as far away as India, Japan and even Europe.
Held over Wednesday and Thursday, delegates witnessed in-field technology demonstrations, including of robotic tractors, automated spreaders, drones, sensors and advanced data-driven apps.
With some of the demonstrations held at CSU's new Global Digital Farm, it was the first time the cutting-edge facility had a chance to showcase itself.
Jon Medway, the director of the 2000-hectare farm, said there were three main demonstrations on show.
"We're demonstrating drone and their spray applications, variable rate fertiliser technology which allows us to increase or decrease the amount applied to the paddock, and a soil-mapping system that allows us to drive across paddocks and map soil characteristics," he said.
Meanwhile, in the cattle yards, there were demonstrations including GPS ear-tagging for cattle, field weighing systems for cattle, using satellites to measure pasture feed ability, and systems to monitor water levels in tanks and troughs.
Delegates also heard from expert speakers and panels, visit agtech companies in the exhibition area and hear cutting edge research from Australian universities.
Key themes included how robotics and artificial intelligence are transforming modern farming, how farmers can cash in on carbon, and the circular food economy.
Keynote speaker and Food Agility CRC chief scientist Professor David Lamb spoke about the road to hands-free farming.
"I think there's an appetite for driver-less tractors," he said.
"It's really about replacing tasks, not jobs. That's a theme that has really surfaced here.
Professor Lamb said while he thinks farmers are ready, the support networks still need to be set up.
"Don't just charge out and throw the technology out there just because it's there. Let's make sure we've dealt with a couple of these issues to the stage that we can operate [this technology] with confidence on our farms so that everyone is protected and everyone benefits," he said.
The Digital Agrifood Summit is a partnership between Food Agility Cooperative Research Centre (CRC), Charles Sturt University and the AgriPark.
The CRC runs an event annually but this year the three groups decided to partner up and focus specifically on Wagga.
