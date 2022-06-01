Heather Jeong is known as the Kimchi Master but never did the self-described "crazy" cook foresee herself performing on a theatre stage.
Over three days, residents will have the opportunity to see the celebrated Korean chef "throwing cabbage around" at the Wagga Civic Theatre while sharing the true story of her "turbulent childhood" and arrival in Australia.
From June 2 until June 4, the critically-acclaimed stage show Double Delicious is set to serve up a sumptuous evening of storytelling accompanied by a side of dishes straight from the heart.
Ms Joeng will be joined by dancer-choreographer Raghav Handa, performer Valerie Berry, comedian Jennifer Wong and writer Benjamin Law - all of whom have crafted personal stories centred around a dish they each will prepare live.
"The audience is a part of our show as well, because we all sit around a table, each of us storytellers tells their personal stories, and the audience actually gets to eat with us after each story," she said.
"We all share from the same pot, and the audience walks away like crying and laughing."
Cast member Raghav Handa is Sydney-based and has been dancing professionally for about 20 years.
He said that in ordinary circumstances, he would have never had the opportunity to met Ms Joeng let alone work with her on a stage show without the opportunity Double Delicious has granted them.
"This opportunity has been a unique experience for me as a performer within a cast of five because we are all so different," he said.
"We've had this opportunity to work together and exchange dishes, recipes, and our stories, so that itself is quite special."
The Indian-born performer's act sees him grapple with the loss of ritual and explore how it fits into his contemporary life in Australia through food and footwork.
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
