Fire services are fighting a large shed fire at Rosewood, west of Tumbarumba.
Riverina Highlands RFS were called to the fire at a property on Craven Rd, Rosewood at 9.30am on Wednesday morning.
A seven bay farm shed filled with various machines, fuel, tools and a ute, was on fire, and Riverina Highlands RFS District coordinator Peter Jones said that a wood heater was a "possible cause" of the blaze, which remains under investigation.
Mr Jones said that seven RFS tankers attended the scene, which was still on fire at 1pm, but under control. The shed was "totally destroyed", said Mr Jones.
NSW Fire and Rescue were also on the scene, as well as a hazmat Truck from Wagga Fire station, fighting the fire in challenging conditions as sleet and snow rained down.
Nobody is reported to have been injured at the scene, although Mr Jones said the land owner was a "bit annoyed" at the loss of various historical farm tools that were kept in the shed.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
