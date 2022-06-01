THE children and educators at Ashmont Goodstart Early Learning Centre are embracing Reconciliation Week full force with a smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country to kick off the celebrations.
Wiradjuri Elders Uncle Hewitt Whyman and Aunty Dot Whyman visited the centre on Wednesday to perform the smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country followed by a performance by the Ashmont Public School Dance Group, led by Uncle Pete Little.
The dance group performed several dances including the Cleansing Mother Dance and the Willy Wagtail dance.
Ashmont Goodstart Early Learning Centre Amanda Tyrrell said it was the first time they had visitors at the centre since COVID-19.
"We're really excited to have visitors back in our centre, particularly on such an important occasion," she said.
"We wanted to invite our community elders and the Ashmont Public School Dance Group to our centre for Reconciliation Week- the theme this year is; Be Brave and Make a Change, so we've been focusing on embedding Aboriginal culture into our daycare."
Ashmont Goodstart Early Learning Centre educator Vivienne Guy said the centre has made Wiradjuri culture a priority as the centre resides in Wiradjuri country.
"It's all about the children learning the culture of the land which we are standing on, which is Wiradjuri land," she said.
"And bridging the gap for the next generation, as young children they pick it up so quickly."
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
