Ashmont Goodstart Early Learning Centre embraces Reconciliation Week with the help of our Wiradjuri Elders

By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 2 2022 - 2:45am, first published June 1 2022 - 10:00pm
CULTUTAL APPRECIATION: Uncle Malcolm Little plays the didgeridoo in front of the children at Asmont Goodstart Early Learning Centre. Picture: Taylor Dodge

THE children and educators at Ashmont Goodstart Early Learning Centre are embracing Reconciliation Week full force with a smoking ceremony and Welcome to Country to kick off the celebrations.

