A NEW two-week winter festival has booked out the school holidays to encourage residents to brace the cold.
According to Wagga City Council, the 'Festival of W' is "the evolution of Lost Lanes", a hugely popular one-day event held in Wagga during the cooler months.
Events Officer Emma Corbett stated, "we've outgrown that festival", but promises that key attributes such as the ice-rink in Victory Memorial Gardens will return.
"Community feedback was that they loved being able to have the ice rink and have other elements that will stay in place," she said.
"We've just adapted that [Lost Lanes] model and created something bigger, which will hopefully increase visitor attraction and ultimately help build our city."
She went on to say that the new model provides residents with the flexibility of attending the event on a day that aligns with their schedule rather than coming out on a set date.
The festival will be held from July 2 until July 17 in the city centre and promises exciting installations, musicians, and pop-up food and drink vendors.
Among the installations will be the Airship Orchestra, described by its creators as 'a mystical tribe of other-worldly characters beamed from the night stars, skin streaked with galaxy and voices like stardust.'
"[It's] a large scale light and sound installation, which will be here in the Civic Center forecourt," Ms Corbett said.
"This is pretty epic, when we say large scale, we do mean large scale."
It is promised that there will be something new to see and do each day of the festival with vendors providing warm food and beverages to help attendees beat the breeze.
However, Council is still interested to hear from businesses interested in trading at the festival over the two weeks. Tickets are now available online for the ice rink which is expected to be in high demand.
