WAGGA Basketball's emerging female talent is showing strong signs of helping form a new core in the senior ranks after the under-18 Blaze side progressed to the Southern Junior League final in Canberra on the weekend.
After winning three of nine games in the preliminary rounds, the Blaze saved their best for when it mattered with victories over Tumut (69-55) and Albury (69-53) to progress to the grand final.
Advertisement
However Moss Vale, who had dominated the division all tournament, proved too strong in the decider 101-50.
Wagga did return home with some silverware, with the Heat under-12 side claiming the division three title with a 56-52 win over Tumut in the final.
The Heat finished second behind the Timberwolves in the preliminary rounds and were beaten 43-41 by Tumut in the first game of the weekend.
But they prevailed in the decider, with Jasper Kiley (14 points) and Jack Arentz (13) leading the way offensively.
OTHER NEWS
Under-18 Blaze coach Maddy Clear said her team has come through the junior ranks and will hopefully be part of a return to the Waratah League for the side in the not-too-distant future.
Point guard Caitlin Quintal, post player Ines Treharne and Carneh Yongai led from the front for Blaze.
"The girls had some fire in them on the weekend and it was good to see them get to the final after a tough season," Clear said.
"A lot of the girls on that team were the first girls I coached when they were really little. It's great to see them finish off in under 18s.
"Caitlin has a year left in under 18s next year, and she'll almost definitely play for the Blaze if we have a team.
"The same with Ines Treharne, it was her last year (in under-18s) this year. She's always around a basketball and she'll play seniors if there's an opportunity for her.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.