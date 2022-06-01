Gun found in arrest of boy, two adults in raid on Riverina home

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has been found by police hiding underneath a mattress with a shortened shortgun nearby in Leeton.
About 1.15pm on Tuesday, May 31, officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District attended a home in Kurrajong Avenue to make inquiries into an alleged break and enter that occurred the day before.
Advertisement
Police said they located and arrested a 16-year-old boy, who was found hiding underneath a mattress. Officers also located a shortened shot gun nearby.
A crime scene was established and officers arrested two further people at the home - a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman.
In other news
After further investigations, police executed a search warrant at the home locating ammunition and other items believed to be stolen property.
All three were taken to Leeton police station, where the older man was charged with possess prohibited drug, not keep firearm safely, possess unregistered firearm, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, possess shortened firearm (not pistol) without authority, and two counts of goods suspected stolen in/on premises.
The woman was charged with not keep firearm safely, possess unregistered firearm, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, possess shortened firearm (not pistol) without authority, and two counts of goods suspected stolen in/on premises.
Both were refused bail to appear at Griffith Local Court on June 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.