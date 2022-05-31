The Daily Advertiser

The business chamber signed an MOU with council for $204,750 in funds over the next three years

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
May 31 2022 - 8:00pm
FUNDING: Wagga business Chamber's business manager Serena Hardwick is threilled to secure a three-year partnership with Wagga council. Picture: Les Smith

The Wagga business chamber has secured three more years of funding from Wagga council for the work it does contributing to the local economy.

