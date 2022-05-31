The Wagga business chamber has secured three more years of funding from Wagga council for the work it does contributing to the local economy.
The chamber recently secured a Memorandum of Understanding with Wagga City council to partner for three more years as the council recognises the key role the body plays in facilitating business in the area.
Wagga city council Chief Operating Officer Scott Gray said that the chamber provides ratepayers with a service that council otherwise cannot.
"There's also an element of comfort from industry to talk to business chambers rather than coming through what can often be perceived as a red-tape council," he said.
"They Compliment our economic development team and help us deliver our strategies."
The council are extending the agreement after a successful partnership over the past two-years, which guarantees the chamber $204,750 in funds over the next three years.
Wagga Business Chamber manager Serena Hardwick said the impact of the chamber is far greater than supporting businesses alone.
"Things like the shop local Wagga Wagga program particularly, that council supported us in doing, that's actually keeping money in our local community," she said.
"We do an attract investment piece, with that we're bringing new jobs and new businesses to Wagga where we can.
"And promoting the city in general is what the everyday community member gets out of [us]."
The impact of shop local alone has brought approximately $80,000 to Wagga businesses and Ms Hardwick hopes to increase the Chambers influence in the community in the years to come.
"It's not just about economics what we do, it's about marketing our city and making sure there's opportunities there for everyone," she said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
