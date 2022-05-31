Two Wagga teenagers are set to represent Australia when they head to France to compete in the 2022 Horseball World Cup later this year.
Horseball, like its name suggests, is played on horseback and is a cross between rugby union and basketball.
The game consists of two teams of three and players use a leather harness to scoop up a ball and score goals. Like most sports, the team that scores most wins.
Representing Australia in the Under 16s team will be Wagga's Rainer White, 14, and Ethan Whiting, 15, and they are both very excited.
They are coached by Rainer's mum, Barbara Wiscombe, who first introduced the pair to the sport at pony club a couple of years ago.
"Rainer was playing polocrosse at a demonstration at the Royal Easter Show and I saw horseball and thought, 'wow, what is that!,'" Ms Wiscombe said.
As the head instructor for the local pony club, she decided to introduce them to the sport.
"The next zone camp we had I wanted to show the kids a different discipline, so I tracked down the horseball coach and he came and spent a week teaching them," Ms Wiscombe said.
"My daughter loved it and just kept playing it."
After joining the Australian Horseball Association, Ethan and Rainer were both selected by the national coach Francisco Campeao.
There will be a total of six children representing Australia at the championships, with two from Wagga, one from Tamworth and three from Queensland. The team will compete at Saint-Lo from August 15-20.
To support the team, search for the "Horseball World Cup 2022 - Under 16 Team" GoFundMe page.
