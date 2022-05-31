The Daily Advertiser

Two Wagga teens ready to represent Australia in the unique sport of horseball

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 31 2022 - 8:41am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LET'S GO: Rainer White, Ethan Whiting demonstrate horseball at the CSU Equine Centre last week.
SADDLE UP: Rainer White, on horse Buddy, and Ethan Whiting, on horse Jack, prepare for the 2022 Horseball World Cup. Picture: Madeline Begley

Two Wagga teenagers are set to represent Australia when they head to France to compete in the 2022 Horseball World Cup later this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.