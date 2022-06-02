BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Advertisement
Meticulously maintained and presented, this gorgeous family home offers an array of living options, suitable to differing dynamics.
"With ease-of-living at the forefront of design, the property offers a space for everyone, plus room for the toys," selling agent Jason Kelly said.
The open-plan family living area is located adjacent to the light and airy, well-appointed kitchen featuring breakfast bar, gas stove cooktop, walk-in pantry and dishwasher.
The separate formal lounge and dining rooms are complimented by a gorgeous wainscotting and floor-to-ceiling windows.
There are four spacious bedrooms all with built-in robes and ensuite to the main with two-way access.
The main bathroom and ensuite both feature floor-to-ceiling tiles. While the main also boasts a built-in bath.
Gas ducted heating and evaporative cooling keeps the home comfortable in all seasons.
Outside there's a paved covered alfresco area, perfect for entertaining surrounded by beautifully private established gardens.
There's also a large lockable shed with power which can be accessed via the secure double roller doors at the front of the property.
The home is set on a 700-square-metres block in a quiet street in Glenfield Park which is just minutes from the South City Shopping Centre.
Read this week's Real Estate View online here. Explore open homes on the map below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.