'Heavenly home' offers stylish living

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
The pinnacle of perfection, this heavenly home presents stylish spaces that have been crafted with faultless vision to create an impeccable family home and a lifestyle of comfort and luxury.
The floorplan seamlessly flows from front to back offering multiple living zones and plenty of space for families to enjoy together or on their own.
Off the entry is the main suite, complete with walk-in robe, plantation shutters, panelled feature wall and a palm-style ceiling fan that evokes a resort-like feel.
The ensuite has been lavishly designed with enticing aesthetics and bespoke features including brass tapware complemented by peach-toned tiles above double-bowl sinks, a freestanding bathtub, large shower with recessed shelving and two rain showerheads.
Decadent offerings continue throughout the home as you walk through the wide hallway and into the main living hub at the back of the home.
With high-cathedral ceilings and two skylights, the open-plan living, dining and kitchen area offers a bright, airy atmosphere flooded with natural light.
The "L"-shaped kitchen features beautiful, marble-look stone benchtops, an island bench with a breakfast bar, farmhouse-style butler's sink, white cabinetry and timber shelving.
There's also a butler's pantry, gas cooktop, Smeg oven, dishwasher and a servery window that opens to the outdoor entertaining area.
Throughout the home, you will find another three bedrooms, all with double-roller blinds and two with built-in robes.
The main family bathroom is just as luxurious as the ensuite with a bath, rain showerhead and above-counter basin.
There's also a second lounge room with an in-built entertainment unit which is a great space for a rumpus room or playroom if you have kids.
Down the hallway is a large linen cupboard and a dedicated study nook big enough for two computer setups or a homework station.
To ensure year-round comfort, the home has reverse-cycle heating and cooling plus a gas fireplace.
The rear yard is just as divine as the interiors, offering a haven for those that love entertaining family and friends.
The undercover area is generous in size, providing plenty of space for outdoor settings.
It contains two palm-style ceiling fans, a built-in barbecue, easily-accessible external powerpoints and the servery window that looks into the glamorous kitchen.
Along the fence are beautifully landscaped gardens and a lawn area that extends down the side of the property towards the double garage.
