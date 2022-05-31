INDEPENDENT Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr has confirmed his support of a 24-hour statewide strike organised by the Public Service Association next week which could see shortages across the city's public services.
The strike is part of the PSA's Workers' Campaign which calls for the NSW Government to provide all public service workers with a minimum wage increase of 5.2 per cent, exclusive of any increase to superannuation.
The PSA is also calling for the government to provide the payment of superannuation on the unpaid portion of the first 12 months of parental leave for all members.
Members of the Public Services Association, including SES and RFS workers, park rangers, school support staff, child protection officers, civilian workers in police, and Service NSW staff, will walk off jobs on Wednesday, June 8.
Workers who plan to strike will rally outside of Dr McGirr's office at 10.00am on Wednesday morning before heading to the Union Club Hotel for a broadcast at 10.30am.
Dr McGirr has already shown his support for the campaign previously when he attended the regional launch of the PSA's salaries campaign at the Rules Club at the start of May.
While Dr McGirr won't be in Wagga for the strike, his support remains.
"I have just become aware of the planned strike action," Dr McGirr said.
"I will be in Sydney for parliament next week.
"However, I am certainly supportive of the Workers' Campaign."
PSA general secretary Stewart Little said the strike will go ahead unless the government agrees to a 5.2 per cent wage increase.
"With today's economy, Dominic Perrottet's 2.5 per cent wage increase limit is now acting as a real wage cut - even if workers negotiate the maximum rise possible it will still be harder to pay their bills," Mr Little said.
"I've written to Premier Perrottet outlining the case of a wage increase ahead of the current 5.1 per cent rate of inflation.
"The government has until the end of Monday, June 6 to respond with an acceptable wages offer or the strike on Wednesday will go ahead."
Mr Little said a pay rise would be a smart move economically as public sector wages get "pumped straight back into the economy and stimulate growth, particularly in regional NSW."
"They also set the benchmark for wages generally," he said.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
