The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's MP is in support of a campaign calling for a pay rise for public service workers ahead of strike

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 31 2022 - 11:05am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHOW OF SUPPORT: Independent Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr says he is in support of a wage increase for workers across the public services sector. Picture: File

INDEPENDENT Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr has confirmed his support of a 24-hour statewide strike organised by the Public Service Association next week which could see shortages across the city's public services.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.