It was quick, but thousands of residents in Wagga and areas north of the city were briefly left without power on Tuesday morning.
Essential Energy managed to get the electricity back on within a minute but not before almost 3500 people were affected.
Areas mostly hit included Bomen and the northern parts of the city before the organisation's equipment kicked in to bring light back to homes as people were getting ready for work and school.
"Essential Energy crews responded to a unplanned power outage this morning affecting approximately 3450 customers in Bomen and northern parts of Wagga," Riverina Slopes operations manager Shawn Eade said.
"Network protection equipment activated after detecting a fault on the high voltage electricity network at 6.19am.
"Specialised equipment cleared the fault quickly, resulting in a short one-minute power outage."
It comes just days after a blackout hit Wagga's Moorong Street, leaving a number of properties without power for three hours last Friday.
That outage was found to be the result of faulty equipment.
Customers are encouraged to report a power outage on 13 20 80 or visit www.essentialenergy.com.au/outages for updates.
