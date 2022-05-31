Massive interest provides for a strong representative squad

Southern Inland's back line will have plenty of new faces as they look to win an 11th straight Brumbies Provincial Tournament next week.
The initial 35-strong training squad has been released ahead of the return of representative rugby to Conolly Rugby Complex on June 11.
Advertisement
Coach Nick McCarthy admitted it was a hard task narrowing the side down after receiving plenty of quality nominations this year.
"I think we've covered all contingencies and want to give everyone the opportunity to show at training on Sunday why we should pick them in the final 23," McCarthy said.
"We've got a rough idea of what it will look like but there are opportunities for everyone in the squad."
All nine clubs are represented at this stage.
It's one thing McCarthy is proud of.
He's also thrilled with the response from players looking to be involved.
"The nomination buy-in was the best I've seen," McCarthy said.
"We had around 70 players nominate from every club in the zone so to get that sort of buy in shows players are interested in the pathway and having the tournament in Wagga this year has increased the slightly but when you get the range of nominations we had it made it very difficult to even break it down to that 34."
READ MORE
McCarthy expects to have a very similar forward pack to last year.
However there are plenty of back line spots up for grabs with Dylan McLachlan and Will Wennerbom among those no longer playing in the zone.
"There will be quite a few similarities in the forward pack with some returning players in the mix like Adam Mokotupu, Alex Meades, Andries De Meyer while Chris Latu is back for another run around after a couple of years off," he said.
"There's a lot of returning forwards but the back line will look different this year.
"We've had to rebuild the back line but there is a hell of a lot of quality in the zone this year and it's been hard to whittle in down to the backs we've got in this squad.
"There were a couple of guys who were unlucky to miss out, which is always what you're going to have when you have so much depth in the zone."
Both the men's and women's squads will train on Sunday before further cuts are made.
Advertisement
SOUTHERN INLAND EXTENDED SQUAD
Ag College - Sam Carwardine, Alex Farquhar, Max Gay, Tasman Kuhn, Pat Lemmich, Alex Meades, Bernie Ricketts, Anthony Taylor
Albury - Drew Brndusic, Tully MacPherson-Peacock
CSU - David Ah Lam, Brett Flanagan, Liam Krautz, Tyson Morgan
Griffith - Andries De Meyer, Chris Latu, Oleni Ngungutau, Blake Theunissen, Talilotu Uoifalelahi
Leeton - Sai Ratudradra
Advertisement
Tumut - Connor Swann, Vincent Wise
Wagga City - James Beaufils, Thomas Blanch, Darryl Hemopo, Pita Herangi, Adam Mokotupu, Jacob Nielsen, Noa Rabici, Sheldon Tovio, Sam Trood, John Vakatalai
Waratahs - Lachie Day, Josh Gemmell, George Mallat
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.