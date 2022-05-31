The Daily Advertiser
Massive interest provides for a strong representative squad

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated May 31 2022 - 4:50am, first published 12:00am
Noa Rabici is one of 10 Wagga City players named in Southern Inland's initial rep squad.

Southern Inland's back line will have plenty of new faces as they look to win an 11th straight Brumbies Provincial Tournament next week.

Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

